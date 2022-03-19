Malaika Arora Can't Stop Smiling As She Is 'Reunited' With Son Arhaan in New York; See Pic

Parents are always delighted to meet their children, especially if the kids are staying away from them. Sailing the same boat is Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who recently ‘reunited’ with her son Arhaan Khan in New York, US. Sharing the delight of meeting with her son, with her fans, the actress-tv personality took to Instagram and posted glimpses of the mother-son duo taking a walk through the streets in the Big Apple. The duo also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about the first picture, it sees Arhaan from the back as he walked next to a building. Arhaan was seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. Malaika clicked the picture as she walked behind him. The dancing diva captioned the post as, “Reunited (and added a heart emoji)."

The second snap features the view of The MET. It sees people seated on the steps leading to the building. Malaika clicked the photo from afar. She didn’t add any caption to this photo.

Arhaan Khan is enrolled in an international university abroad. By sharing an Instagram post, last year, Malaika that Arhaan will be studying outside India. Alongside the post, she had shared a photo of the duo with their backs at the camera.

Malaika captioned the post as, “As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already." Sharing a picture of Arhaan hugging their dog, Malaika wrote, “Goodbye are just the hardest."

In December last year, Arhaan had visited India during his winter. At the time, both Malaika and Arbaaz Khan had come to pick him up. Arhaan returned in February this year.

For the uninitiated, Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

