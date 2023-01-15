Malaika Arora Spends A 'Happy Sunday' Cuddling Her Pet Casper, Ali Fazal All Hearts

Malaika Arora dropped the most adorable photo on her Instagram feed and it features her pet Casper. The actress is spending a ‘happy Sunday’ with her pet and we can’t take our eyes off them. Malaika took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen holding Casper in her arms. She is wearing a white outfit. Sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, “Need my casper cuddles …… #caspercuddles💞 #happysunday."

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the photo, her fans and followers took to the comment section to drop adorable comments. One user wrote, “Wow" while another user wrote, “ADORABLE AND PURE LOOOOOVE". Another comment read, “So sweet mam." Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal dropped a comment as well. He just left a white heart-shaped emoji.

Malaika Arora, who is known for being a true-blue fashionista, recently set the temperatures soaring with her photoshoot. The actress dropped several photos in a multi-coloured, multi-tiered dress in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. Her dress featured a plunging neckline. The actress kept her hair open and went for a nude-makeup look.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in her reality series Moving In With Malaika. In the show, she let viewers take a peek into her personal life and opened up about several things such as her bond with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, her relationship with her current partner Arjun Kapoor and her family members and friends.

