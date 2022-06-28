Malaika Arora Steals Beau Arjun Kapoor's Hoodie, Check Latter's Adorable Reaction

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika jetted off to Paris last week to celebrate the former’s birthday. The B’Town couple has been dropping several photos and videos from their vacation and we can’t get enough of it. The actors have never shied away from talking openly about their relationship or displaying their affection on social media. Now, the actress seemed to have stolen her beau’s hoodie and she looks proud of it.

Arjun shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing his blue hoodie and then posted a video of Malaika wearing the same hoodie and clicking a video on the streets of Paris. Sharing the post he wrote, “His by day…Hers by night…Swipe right for more details…#jumpersharingiscaring"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the lovebirds also bumped into Sharkk Tank fame Ashneer Grover, who is also on a travel spree to Europe with his family. On Sunday, Ashneer shared several photos with the duo. He also wished Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday.

In the photograph, the trio can be seen smiling as they posed from the top of the Eiffel Tower with a gorgeous backdrop of the city. While Arjun looked dapper in his navy blue t-shirt underneath a black coat paired with denim, Malaika, on the other hand, donned a pretty yellow dress. Ashneer went for a casual grey sweater and denim.

The caption of the photo read, “Rendezvous Avec Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor and ravishing Malaika Arora a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolier! (Meeting with birthday boy Arjun Kapoor and ravishing Malaika Arora in Paris."Very kind and very pretty!)."

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. Arjun also recently dropped his first look from Ek Villain 2 alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on July 29.

