Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Gown, Asks Cute Little Boy, 'Are You My Date?'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads whenever she steps out. From airport to gym, the internet sensation has the calibre of maintaining her fashion game on point. One of the most stylish celebrities in the film industry, Malaika has proved over the years that she can pull off anything and everything with grace and charisma. On Thursday, she was spotted attending a party in the tinsel town. And Malaika, who knows how to dress to impress, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her hourglass figure. Now, a video from the event is making the rounds on the internet, where Malaika can be seen joined by a young fan on the red carpet.

Malaika donned a floor-touching black gown. To complete her look, she tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail and took her entire outfit to another level as she chose the bold makeup look with winged eyeliner. For the accessories, Malaika chose a shimmery silver necklace, proving that her wardrobe choices can never go wrong. All in all Malaika’s entire look and ensemble were perfectly complimenting her figure. As soon as she walked on the red carpet, the paparazzi jumped to the moment to capture her beauty. But what caught everyone’s eyeballs was her cute little “date," who joined her on the red carpet while she was posing for the cameras.

In the video, a little boy, who is well dressed in formal attire, can be seen walking to the actress and shaking hands with her. Malaika, who is all smiles, then asks him, “Hello, are you my date tonight?” And at that very moment, the adorable boy said yes. The paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of the moment on his Instagram account. Watch the cute video here:

On the work front, fans last saw Malaika in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 as a judge.

