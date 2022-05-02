Malaika Arora Suffers Major 'Oops Moment' in See-through Neon Green Pants; Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora often wears see-through clothing, and this weekend’s look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Malaika donned an almost sheer neon green tracksuit as she was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area over the weekend.

Malaika flaunted her sexy curves in a zipper crop top that she wore with a comfy pair of pants which was seemingly transparent because of which the diva suffered a major “oops moment" while she was making her way to the car. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and netizens are not impressed by Malaika’s outfit.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, on Sunday took to her Instagram page to post several selfies that showed her chilling in the bed with no make-up on, flashing her million-dollar smile, and her scar which was a result of an accident she had met with around a month back. She captioned the post, “My kinda Sunday silly, goofy, lazy, happy #wearYourImperfections."

Well, she is indeed motivating us to wear our imperfections and embrace how we look naturally. She exudes simplicity in all the pictures and is still as much the glam diva as we see her at other times. Her outfit also looks perfect for the summer afternoon.

Malaika had met with a road accident at the expressway near Khapoli when she was returning from a fashion show in Pune. Talking about the accident, she had told Mid Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

