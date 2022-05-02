Malaika Arora Suffers Major 'Oops Moment'; Salman Khan Hands Over Eid Party Duties To Arpita Khan

Malaika Arora often wears see-through clothing, and this weekend’s look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Malaika donned an almost sheer neon green tracksuit as she was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area over the weekend.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Suffers Major ‘Oops Moment’ in See-through Neon Green Pants; Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan’s starry Eid parties are one of the highlights of the year. Several stars from the industry step out in their best outfits for the yearly gathering. However, it seems like this year, the famous Eid party will be changing host and venue. A new report suggests that Salman is handing over the Eid hosting duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Also Read: Salman Khan Hands Over Eid Party Duties To Arpita Khan; Venue Moves To Her New Home: Report

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving their fans and followers major couple goals. The duo is just picture perfect, and so much in love. In fact, they do not shy away from expressing their love even when they are in public. Now, Tejasswi’s latest post has gotten an interesting reaction from Karan Kundrra.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash is Karan Kundrra’s ‘Dream Girl’ in New Glamorous Pics, See Here

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli dropped a sizzling video on Instagram dressed in a pretty lie coloured bikini top and it is winning the hearts of her fans. Not just fans, her friend Arjun Bijlani, too, is all hearts. In the video, Nikki can be seen dressed in a bikini top paired with joggers of the same couolur. She grooves and twirls in the video and blows a flying kiss at the end.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli Raises the Temperature in Bikini in Latest Instagram Video, Arjun Bijlani All Hearts

Advertisement

Yash starrer KGF 2 has clearly emerged the winner at the box office. The Kannada film’s Hindi version has taken the box office by storm. Many had thought that its pace would be slowed during Eid, with two big projects releasing. We are talking about Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. However, KGF: Chapter 2 seems to have emerged the winner. In fact, even on its third Sunday, KGF 2 was able to beat Heropanti 2 and Runway 34’s collections.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Beats Heropanti 2, Runway 34’s Collective Collection On Sunday; Read Details

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.