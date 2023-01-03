Malaika Arora Sums Up 2022 With 60 Photos ft Getaways With Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, More

Malaika Arora knows how to grab the headlines for sure. Recently, the diva treated her fans to a delightful post and left them all excited. Malaika bid farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023 by sharing 60 photos from the past year. The short video captured her ultra-glamorous photos. However, what caught our attention was Arjun Kapoor's appearance in her post.

The 60 throwback photos featured her beach vacation, outings with friends and Arjun Kapoor, stunning pictures from her photoshoots, moments from Moving In With Malaika and more. “The year that was in 60 photos. Bye, 2022 hello 2023!” Malaika mentioned in her caption.

As soon as she uploaded the post, fans and admirers made a beeline in the comment section. One user wrote, “Age is just a number. You proved it”, while another wrote, “She is a Queen of boldness. Aag hai aag (She is fire). Queen Mallaa!" A fan mentioned, “Amazing Malaika happy new year!"

Advertisement

Check out the video here-

Previously, the actress dropped a black-and-white photo of herself with Arjun Kapoor to welcome the New Year. Malaika can be seen giving Arjun Kapoor a peck as they posed adorably for the camera. The caption of the photo read, “Hello 2023! Love and light -.01.01.23”

Advertisement

Malaika Arora ended 2022 with a bang. She appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika which gave fans a close look at her life. During the show, she expressed how she feels about Arjun Kapoor. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don't care," Malaika said during the show. Moving In With Malaika featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here