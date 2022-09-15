Malaika Arora Surprises Arjun Kapoor's Sis Anshula With Adorable Gift, Gushes About Her Happy Dance

Malaika Arora surprised Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor with a special gift on Thursday. Anshula took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which she revealed that Malaika sent across a Disney-themed jumper.

Anshula slipped into the outfit and recorded an adorable video to show off her gift. “Disney goodies always call for a happy dance," she wrote. Anshula tagged Malaika’s fashion label and thanked her for sending the gifts. Reposting the video, Malaika wrote, “Love the happy dance n the jumper on you."

Turns out that Anshula wasn’t the only one who got the sweet surprise. The actress’s beau Arjun Kapoor also received a similar gift. He shared a video of the gift, Arjun wrote, “Whatte Wow." Malaika reposted the video with a big heart emoji.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. Although they’ve been subjected to dating rumours from time to time, Arjun told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that the couple is not thinking about a wedding yet.

“I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," he shared.

However, the actor added that she shares a good bond with his family and has also received an approval from his grandmother.

“The thing is that I have to say this - my entire family has made it much easier for me. Because they turned around and did tell me that it’s fine, it’s okay, you don’t need to overthink with us… Meeting dadi was the last step," Arjun said. “It was inevitable. But I think the physical meeting made it easier, she kind of accepted and turned around," he added.

