Malaika Arora Takes a Dig At Her Acting Career In Show Trailer, Says 'I Get Trolled For Just Walking'

The trailer of Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In With Malaika has been released. On Tuesday, the actress dropped the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Let’s get real? It’s a reality show after all!"

In the trailer, Malaika Arora can be seen taking a dig at her acting career as a voiceover introduced her as the ‘top Bollywood female actor’. “Wait, wait, wait. Top female actor? Housefull 2 dekhi hai na? Kuch aur bol do (Haven’t you watched Housefull 2? Please say something else)," she said. Later in the promo, when the voiceover described Malaika as ‘India’s most beloved celebrity’, she interrupted in between saying “I get trolled for just walking. We need to say something else".

She then asked the host not to introduce her using the word ‘hardships’ and added, “Malaika hu Malala nahi. Everyone knows my problems are first-world. Reality show hai, can we please keep it real?"

Soon after the trailer was shared, fans took to the comment section to express excitement for the show. While some of the fans sent wishes and luck to the actress, others dropped fire emojis. “Oh man. The way u have given it back to the trollers 🙌🙌 cant wait to see this. Love love love the teaser already," one of the fans wrote. “Love your hot attitude," another comment read.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Malaika talked about the show and said, “We always see the glamour side but you there are other aspects also. Like there is an entire bucket list of sorts, which I’ve always wanted to always wanted to do, but never had the opportunity because we are so stuck up in our life and are worried about being judged and what if I upset someone. So shooting for this show has been a lot of fun and in the process, there are certain facets of my life which I have discovered too. There are going to 16 episodes in total with one episode releasing a week. It was a fun idea and a great concept."

Moving In With Malaika will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5 onwards.

