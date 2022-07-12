Malaika Arora Teaches Fans To Reduce Emotional Stress With a Simple Yoga Pose; Watch

Malaika Arora’s love for fitness and yoga is not hidden from fans. The fashionista often takes to social media to encourage her followers to opt for a healthy lifestyle. Going by the same, Malaika once again kick-started a new week by recommending a simple yet effective yoga pose that can help one reduce emotional stress. In the new clip shared by Maliaka, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame can be seen performing a yoga pose by going on all fours. She then can be seen inhaling and exhaling by thrusting her back upwards and downwards with each cycle.

Quick to learn and easy to attain, Malaika Arora guarantees that this simple posture can help one relax and ease their stress in no time.

While sharing the clip, Malaika stated, “Yoga for the mind and body. If you are anything like me, I'm sure your Monday starts with thoughts about the week. You think about everything you have to achieve and the things you need to do to achieve them. This causes involuntarily stress. This pose, done at any time of the day can relax and ease stress thoroughly. Try it this week and let me know if you felt calmer.”

Take a look at it below:

While she has denoted her Monday to fitness, prior to this the Bollywood diva enjoyed a fun-filled time with her girl gang during the weekend. She took to Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of her Sunday madness with a hilarious reel video. While sharing the clip, Malaika previously called it a “Sunday madness with my gurls.”

Watch the video here:

Apart from her yoga-related posts, Malaika Arora is also well-known for her stunning sartorial picks. Just one scroll at her Instagram profile proves that she can slip into any ensemble by giving her followers a perfect red carpet vibe. Previously, she was seen judging the dance reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

