Malaika Arora to Have a Special Dance Number in Pushpa 2: Report

The shooting of the second part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to go on floors soon. Quite a few updates regarding the upcoming film have been surfacing on social media. It has recently been reported that Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will feature in a special item number in Pushpa 2.

Malaika Arora has cultivated a loyal fanbase with her item numbers in several superhit Bollywood films. Over the years, she has starred in chartbuster dance songs, including Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shahrukh Khan, Munni Badnam Hui with Salman Khan and Anarkali Disco Chali with Akshay Kumar, among others. Now, Malaika is reportedly all set to impress the masses with her fiery moves in the highly anticipated Sukumar directorial.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu did an item number, titled Oo Antawa, in Pushpa: The Rise, which was a massive hit.. Her sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun in the dance number was loved and lauded by netizens across the country. It will be interesting to see whether Malaika Arora will be able to create the same rage as Samantha Ruth Prabhu or not.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The movie revolves around the clash that continues as Pushpa and Banwar Singh lock horns in the epic conclusion of the film. The movie will feature Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil along with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Pushpa 2 is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The shooting of the second part of the film will start soon in Hyderabad.

Malaika Arora made her acting debut in 2002 in the action thriller film Kaante. As per recent media reports, Malaika and her sister Amrita will be coming together for a new reality show, titled Arora Sisters. According to sources, the show will focus on the personal and professional lives of the Arora sisters. It will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s inner circle.

