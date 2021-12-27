Malaika Arora Trips in High Heels, Gets Trolled by Netizens

You can trust Malaika Arora to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. She missed a step this time though, naah not in her style statement, but literally. In a video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Malaika can be seen in a stunning green ensemble. As the diva stepped out of her car in high heels, she missed her footing but a mishap was averted when a person standing close by reacted quickly and held her.

Malaika then walked ahead, put off her mask and posed for the paparazzi with a smile. She also pointed out how her car was parked at a dangerous place. “Ekdum slope pe lagaya,” she said

Malaika always manages to look ravishing, irrespective of the time or occasion. She turns up in gorgeous outfits and manages to give eyeball-grabbing poses every time. You want proof? See her wearing this outstanding black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Malaika matched the look with strappy heels and dazzling jewellery. Right from the makeup to those tresses, everything ticked the right boxes.

Taking the glam quotient notes high, Malaika is wearing a yellow dress with colour coordinated heels in this one. We wonder how the fitness idol manages to look refreshing every time. This simmering gown is definitely not for those having a fragile heart.

Be it her dance moves, her fitness goals or her oomph attitude, Malaika has always dominated the headlines. Her recent post will leave you in awe and motivate you to hit the gym as well. Malaika posted a video where she was performing the pincha mayurasana, balancing her body on her forearms. Dressed in grey gym clothes, she performed the move without a hair out of place.

Like everyone else, the model enjoys spending time with her family at festivals. Her family photo on Christmas was a delight to all her fans and followers. In a pretty sleeveless white dress with a red and black scribble pattern, Malaika’s post was the perfect example of how to have fun with your family while looking great.

Do you feel inspired by Malaika’s fitness and fashion goals?

