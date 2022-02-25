Malaika Arora Trolled After Wearing Thigh-High Slit Dress at Farhan-Shibani's Party; Fans Say Urfi Javed Styled Her

Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash was held on Thursday night, and it saw the crème da le crème of Bollywood. The star-studded bash was hosted by Farhan’s close friend and partner at his production house Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani, in Khar, Mumbai. Among the Bollywood celebs who attended the party was Malaika Arora, who arrived in style in a black outfit. However, her dress was brutally trolled and people even asked if Urfi Javed styled her.

While Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, were also attendees at the extravaganza and they all stunned their fans in their respective black outfits at the party, what caught fan’s attention is Malaika Arora. The dive looked gorgeous in a hot outfit that had transparent detailing. She wore a black shimmery thigh-high slit dress with a thin strap on one side. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail. Her makeup is also on point.

Malaika’s outfit didn’t impress the fashion police. A fan commented, “Urfi styled her outfit ." For the uninitiated, Urfi Javed is known for her strange sense of fashion. She often gets trolled on the internet. Another social media user commented, “Mtlb kuch b pehanna hai ….aise kapde pehanke kaunsi shadi me jate h." (Wearing anything, Which wedding do you go to wearing such clothes?"

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on February 19. The couple on Monday posed for the paparazzi outside Shibani’s residence in Bandra. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to photographers present at the venue. For their first public appearance, Farhan and Shibani wore same colour outfits. While Farhan wore a kurta pajama, Shibani looked stunning in a saree.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members and close friends. The wedding festivities which kickstarted from February 17, saw Shibani’s girl squad including sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty dance for the bride-to-be to the tunes of Mehendi lagake rakhna. Looking pretty in Payal Singhal signature styles, the girl squad along with the bride-to-be danced the night away.

