Malaika Arora Trolled Again for Her Walk; Netizens Say 'Donald Duck Yaad Aagya'

Actress, model and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was recently snapped going to her yoga session. The actress waved at paps and turned around and started walking inside the building, however, her walking style was severely mocked by the netizens.

In a video shared by paparazzi Instagram handle Instant Bollywood, Malaika was seen dressed in grey tank top and leggings of the same colour. She also wore a black mask.

Earlier, too, the actress’s walking style had caught the attention of netizens who compared it to that of a “duck" as one user commented, “Just for enhancing her back, she is walking like a duck.. lol." “Wtf is wrong with her," quipped another. One user who could not quite point out what exactly made Maliaka’s walk conspicuous, wrote, “Idk (I don’t Know) why but her walking?" While some wondered “Why is she walking like that?" Another user wondered, “Why is she walking like this even though she is a judge on India’s next supermodel."

Being a fitness icon, Malaika is mostly spotted in her gym wear by the paparazzi. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared some yoga inspiration for her 13.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Malaika was seen practicing Vrikshasana. Accompanying the post, Malaika wrote," Vrikshasana also known as the Tree Pose 🌲. This asana helps with balance and concentration."

