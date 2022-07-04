Malaika Arora Trolled for 'Trying to Be Kim Kardashian', Wearing Dark Underwear with See-Through Gown

Malaika Arora was a jury member at the Miss India 2022 pageant that was held on Sunday night in Mumbai. The actress served us with yet another glamorous red carpet look in a shimmery gold gown. Although fans hailed the Bollywood diva’s look for the glittery event, some naysayers compared it to that of American reality star Kim Kardashian. Malaika was also trolled for the colour of underwear she chose to pair with her sheer gown.

The gala finale of the Miss India 2022 pageant happened in Mumbai on Sunday night. The glittering event has some of the most glamorous stars from B-Town on its guest list. Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia were seen arriving at the red carpet, dressed in their fashionable best.

Malaika surely snatched the limelight in her muted gold embroidered gown, that flattered her famous curves. The gown, with its shimmery gold accents, looked perfect for the red carpet. She was greeted by Neha Dhupia on the red carpet, who looked resplendent in a shiny gown.

The winner of Miss India 2022, Karnataka’s 21-year-old Sini Shetty, was chosen from among the top 31 state winners. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Miss India 2022 second runner-up. The ceremony took place on July 3 at the Jio World Centre. Sini was crowned by Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi of Telangana. She will represent India at Miss World 2022.

