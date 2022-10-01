Malaika Arora Turns Fashion Show Ramp To Dance Floor, Grooves To Chaiyya Chaiyya; Watch

Malaika Arora turned showstopper for a fashion show in the city on Friday and she had a ball on the ramp. The actress-television personality was seen walking the ramp wearing a gorgeous yellow lehenga. However, instead of resorting to the quintessential walk, Malaika added a hint of dance to her appearance.

In videos surfacing online, Malaika walked the ramp but took breaks to groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Malaika’s energy was contagious, with the audience also seen grooving to the song in their seats and cheering her on. As the show approached to the end, Malaika accompanied other models at the show and grooved to more songs being played at the venue.

It is reported that Malaika walked the ramp for ace designer Gopi Vaid. The fashion designer displayed his new festive collection- Qila at the fashion show.

While Maliaka has been busy with events attendances and fashion shows, it is reported that she and her sister Amrita Arora will be seen heading their own reality show titled Arora sisters. While fans will get a chance to see a closer look at the sisters’ lives, it is reported that her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor will be starring in the show. However, they will not be together. The outlet’s source said that the actors will appear in separate episodes of the series. Close family members and friends of the actress are also reportedly appearing on the show. The publication added that the reality show is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in the year 1998. However, after being together for over 18 years, they announced their separation in March 2016. In May 2017, the former duo officially got divorced. The actress is now dating Arjun Kapoor.

