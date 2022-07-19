Malaika Arora Turns Heads With Sports Bra-Colourful Pants Combination For Her Yoga Session; Watch

When it comes to pulling off a flawless gym look, nobody else does it better than the OG Malaika Arora. The model and actress, who is quite particular about her fitness, is often spotted hitting the gym for a rigorous workout. Malaika promotes a healthy lifestyle on a regular basis. Not only that, she is popular for sharing exercise tips from time to time.

On Tuesday, the diva was snapped by the paparazzi outside a yoga studio in Mumbai’s Bandra. Malaika was sporting a black bralette and peach-printed yoga pants. She also donned a black cap with three printed stars on it. The queen of athleisure flaunted her toned mid-riffs in style as she briefly stopped to pose for the paps.

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish. He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish."

The pair have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier, they spent a romantic holiday in Paris where the two lovebirds shared glimpses of special moments together on their Instagram handles. On the work front, while Malaika Arora is a judge at the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villan’ which also features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

