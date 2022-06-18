Malaika Arora Turns Motivation For All Ahead of Yoga Day, Teaches Asanas In Surat

Malaika Arora is an epitome of fitness. Her morning walks and love for Yoga and Pilates is known to all. She often drops pictures and videos from her Yoga sessions on social media, leaving all completely impressed. She is also part owner of a yoga studio named Sarva Yoga. It goes without saying that Malaika is undoubtedly one of the fittest Bollywood moms. Ahead of Yoga day (which is on June 21), the actress recently visited Surat in Gujarat and attended an event where she was teaching Yoga asanas to all.

In the video shared on social media by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Malaika can be seen flaunting her fitness and flexibility as she performs several Yoga asanas. In one of the scenes, she can also be seen tapping feet with kids on the stage. Needless to say, the video has left netizens completely impressed. “She’s an inspiration to so many people," one of the fans wrote.

Recently, Malaika Arora also announced her debut book and revealed that it will be all about nutrition. The actress mentioned that her goal is to spread awareness about being healthy. “My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now," Malaika had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also surfaced. However, Arjun reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do," he wrote.

