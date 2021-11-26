Malaika Arora Ups the Fashion Game at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Thanksgiving Dinner, See Pics

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed Thanksgiving with their girl gang recently. The Jab We Met actress hosted a small dinner party at her house which also had Mallika Bhat and Poonam Damania in attendance. Malaika was clicked on her way to Kareena’s house at Bandra. For the occasion, she chose a colour full co-ord set. She kept her makeup light, with a bright red lipstick completing her looks and kept her hair open. However, her elegant necklace stole the show.

Take a look at the pictures:

Malaika also took to Instagram to share a photo with Bebo and Lolo. She gave another glimpse of their Thanksgiving party by sharing a photo of a lit-up candle.

Kareena’s friend and manager, Poonam also shared a group photo on her Instagram Story section. In the selfie, Kareena can be seen wearing a navy blue outfit and has kept her hair open. Malaika’s outfit was not clearly visible in the photo but her necklace was an eye-catcher.

Karisma, too, shared a photo from the party:

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently holidaying at Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral place the Pataudi Palace. She shared several photos from her vacation featuring Saif and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Her film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan will release next year in April. Apart from that, it is also reported that the actress has joined hands with Kahani director Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller flick.

Malaika, on the other hand, is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

