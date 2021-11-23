Malaika Arora Was Very Particular About Dance Practice During Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wedding, Says Karisma Kapoor

The beautiful and bubbly actress Karisma Kapoor recently gave an appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 with actor Suneil Shetty. From sharing some beautiful memories to shaking a leg on stage, Lolo made every possible effort to make the show a memorable one for the audience. Karisma also shared some interesting secrets from her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding.

She disclosed that Malaika was very particular about the dance practice for the wedding sangeet. Recalling the fond memories of her sister’s wedding, Karisma said that while everyone was enjoying and having a lot of fun, Malaika was very particular about the fact that everyone was doing their steps correctly.

Karisma said, "Bebo ki shaadi ke time mein bhi she was so serious. Hum log thoda sangeet practice ho raha hai, hass rahe hai, baatein kar rahe hai (During Bebo's wedding also she was so serious. There was sangeet practice going on, we were laughing, talking) and Malla said, 'Do the step properly, didn't I show you?'.”

Karisma and Malaika also grooved to each other’s chartbusters on the reality show. They danced to some evergreen songs like Ishq Hain Suhana from Coolie No 1 (1995) and Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg.

Kareena aka Bebo and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. The couple has two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, if we talk about the work front, Karisma has started making appearances on the small screen. She recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show accompanying her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Marking her debut on OTT platforms also, Karisma was seen along with Dino Morea and Tillotama Shome in Mentalhood.

