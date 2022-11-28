Malaika Arora Winks At The Camera As She Turns Up The Heat With Her Sexy Thigh-high Slit Dress

Trust Malaika Arora to turn up the temperatures with her OOTD! The actress-judge decided to give the internet something to talk about when she stepped out to attend an event looking red-hot gorgeous. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika was seen making her way to an event dressed in a red gown.

The body-fitted dress featured padded shoulders and a thigh-high slit, helping Malaika to take a powerful aura a notch higher. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had her hair tied into a bun while a stylish pair of heels completed her look. Malaika waded through the paparazzi as she made her way to the event hall. Even in the hall, she was surrounded by cameras. In one of the videos, she was seated at the venue and gave one of the cameras a quick wink as well.

Watch the video below:

Several social media users praised her for her flawless look. “She is so fit and beautiful," a comment read. “Yaar kch b bolo lekin..she looks sexy even at this age," added another. “She can slay in any age in any outfit," a third comment read.

Malaika is gearing up for her OTT debut. She will be seen in her own reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Slated to release on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar, the show will feature not only the actress but also feature guest appearances of her friends and family. Malaika’s reality show will revolve around her family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

She also recently appeared in the remake of the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. They shot the song sequence for Ayushmann’s upcoming film An Action Hero.

