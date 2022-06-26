Malaika Arora Wishes Arjun Kapoor With Sweetest Birthday Post: 'Make A Wish My Love...'

Malaika Arora celebrated Arjun Kapoor’s 37th birthday in Paris. The couple flew down to the romantic holiday destination at the start of the weekend and have been sharing glimpses of their vacay. On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a blissful picture along with a cute video to wish him.

In the picture, Arjun was seen seated at a dinner table and smiling with his eyes closed. They seemed to be enjoying a candlelight dinner when the candid picture was clicked. In the video, Malaika filmed Arjun’s reaction to enjoying a bite of her meal. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor took to the comments section and wished Arjun. “Happy birthday Arjun," she wrote. Many fans wished the actor too.

Earlier in the day, several Kapoor family members such as Sonam Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor wished Arjun. “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all," Sonam wrote.

“Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real," Janhvi wrote.

Arjun has been busy with work lately. The actor has Ek Villain 2 with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. The actor also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.