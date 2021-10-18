Malaika Arora Would Prefer a White Wedding; Arjun Kapoor Please Note

Malaika Arora was the most ethereal showstopper ever at Bombay Times Fashion Week. The fitness enthusiast, model and dancer turned muse for designer Daisy Martin Arjuna. Malaika walked the ramp in an exquisite bridal gown in pristine white colour. The gown featured intricate work, all over and a gorgeous low-cut neckline. The back of her ensemble featured a cut-out detailing above the waist. The 47-year-old added a delicate string of diamond necklace and a ribbon tied hair do to complete her alluring look.

After the show, Malaika interacted with the media alongside Daisy. Among other things she was asked which wedding she would prefer. She promptly opted for a white wedding. She said, "There is nothing more beautiful than a white wedding. It is surreal. Of course, Indian attire is beautiful, since you asked for my preference, I will have to say white wedding," she said. She also said that she has never worn a complete traditional Christian gown before and walking in one for the show felt very special.

Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. A few years ago, they confirmed they were dating. The couple often grab headlines when they step out for movie dates, meals, holidays etc. They also trend a great deal for their adorable exchanges on social media. Every now and then, the two are asked about their wedding plans and have remained tight-lipped about any impending marriage. Whenever it happens, we hope Arjun heard Malaika’s white wedding preference, loud and clear.

Meanwhile, Malaika has returned to television as one of the judges on the season 2 of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. The show started on October 17 with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur as co-judges.

