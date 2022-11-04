Malaika Arora's Ageing Like A Fine Wine, Her Latest Pics Are a Testament to it

Malaika Arora’s fashion sense never fails to impress all of us. Malaika has worn and aced everything from risqué thigh-slit gowns to traditional silhouettes and breezy dresses for casual occasions. Even her most recent photos in a mini blazer, sheer stockings, and boots are causing quite a stir on social media. In the fierce and fabulous ensemble, the star is a work of art, serving us tips on rocking classy attires for the upcoming wedding season or attending any late-night parties with friends.

Malaika Arora shared several photos from her most recent hot photoshoot on Wednesday. Malaika wore a mini blazer dress for the photos, captioning them “Fierce n fabulous," channeling the same vibes as her look. The star’s outfit is from Shantanu and Nikhil’s eponymous clothing label, and it features intricate embroidery. Continue reading to learn more about Malaika’s dress and how she styled it. View Malaika’s photos below.

Malaika’s blazer dress is off-white with beige and gold embellishments. It has a shawl lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, intricate embroidery all over, a plunging V neckline, border tassels, a curved mini-length hemline, and a front slit. She tied a matching beige silk-satin ribbon around her waist.

Malaika completed her look with a black faux leather plunging-neck bralette and sheer full-length black stockings. Malaika is accessorised with black suede pointed-heeled boots and an ornate gold choker necklace set with aqua gemstones.

Finally, for the glam picks, Malaika chose smoky gold eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, darkened brows, and a centre-parted sleek ponytail.

