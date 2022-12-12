Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment with Post Malone is All of Us, Check Out Photos Here

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment with Post Malone is All of Us, Check Out Photos Here

Malaika Arora met Post Malone after the American rapper performed for the first time in Mumbai on Saturday.

Malaika Arora shared photos with Post Malone after his concert in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora was at the Post Malone concert in Mumbai on Sunday, much like many other B-Towners. The Bollywood diva later got to spend some time with the popular American rapper and singer. She shared photos of her sharing the laugh with Malone, who seemed equally enamoured by Malaika after meeting her.

Malaiaka dressed casually for her concert outing, wearing a black top and pants with her hair down. The pictures show the two of them indulging in a fun conversation as they smile from ear to ear. Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote, “U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is ❤️ #feedingindiaconcert."

Check out her post here:

At Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday, Circles hitmaker Post Malone made his debut performance in India. He captivated a huge crowd of 25,000 admirers that included actors Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua, singer Armaan Malik, and actor-VJ Anusha Dandekar.

Malone brought the house down in Mumbai on Saturday night. In videos that surfaced online, he was joined by composer-sound designer Hardik Desai on stage and performing his songs when the latter offered to teach the international artist a line or two in Hindi.

Hardik, in the video he also shared on Instagram, taught Malone the Mumbai lingo: Kya Bolti Mumbai. The rapper not only perfectly repeated the line but also cheered along with the crowd after he got the lines right.

Malone gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rap. The well-known rapper who is responsible for multiple hits like Sunflower, Congratulations, and Circles has toured all over the world, is at the peak of his career, and has a huge fan base among youngsters. As of right now, he has 23 million Instagram followers.

