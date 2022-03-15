Malaika Arora's Gown, Golden Heels Leaves Fans Dazzled. Their Price Will Shock you

Malaika Arora, one of the fashion icons of Bollywood, has been lighting up the movie screens with her sizzling dance numbers for quite a while now. The actor, who is mostly in news nowadays for dating Arjun Kapoor, goes viral on social media every day for her glamorous dresses.

And recently, her pictures went viral for her golden heels that she is flaunting in a picture which she shared on her Instagram handle. The picture, which is probably from some photoshoot, shows her on the bed wearing heels.

As always, her fashion game is on point, and she looks sizzling hot in a light green gown. Comments from her fans and followers are raining down on this picture, and the picture has more than 4 lakh likes.

And the surprise doesn’t end there. The dress which she is wearing in the photoshoot seems to be an extremely expensive one. According to a news article published in the Hindustan Times, this dress of Malaika is being sold on a website called Illia London in lakhs.

According to reports, this dress is worth more than Rs 2.4 lakh. The price of the sandals Malaika is wearing in the photo will also shock you. It is called Goldie Jolie. Malaika’s sandal is priced at Rs 83,000 on the website Louboutin. Both the dress and the shoes seem to have caught the fancy of Malaika’s followers, who are raining compliments on her attire and styling.

Say what you will about her, but Malaika sure knows how to dazzle!

