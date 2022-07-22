Malaika Arora's Gym Look in Sports Bra and Biker Shorts Serves Workout Fashion Goals; Watch Video

Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast, never fails to dish out serious fitness goals for her followers. If she is not travelling or busy shooting for a project, the star gets spotted outside her yoga studio in Mumbai. On Friday morning, the star visited the gym in Bandra, to squeeze a training session into her schedule and needless to say, the actress slayed in her workout outfit.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, we see Malaika quickly walking into the gym while waving at the shutterbugs. She slipped into a black sports bra and matching biker shorts for the training session. A black baseball cap, flip flops, messy low bun, and no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Coming to the racerback sports bra, it features piping on the plunging U neckline, cropped hem flaunting the star’s toned midriff. As for the high-waisted tights, the skin-hugging fit accentuated her curves.

Advertisement

Check the video here:

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaika diva was snapped by the paparazzi outside a Yoga studio in Bandra. Interestingly, Malaika couldn’t skip her exercise routine even with the heavy rains pouring down on the city of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish.

Advertisement

He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish."

The pair have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier, they spent a romantic holiday in Paris where the two lovebirds shared glimpses of special moments together on their Instagram handles. On the work front, while Malaika Arora is a judge at the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villan’ which also features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.