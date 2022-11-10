Malaika Arora's 'I Said Yes' Post Makes Netizens Wonder if She's Getting Married to Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora left her fans and followers confused with her latest cryptic post on Instagram. The Bollywood diva took to social media to share a photo of herself where she can be seen showing her side profile to the camera. She keeps her hands on her forehead and shyly looks down with her hair open. The actress looks gorgeous in a black outfit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her caption.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I said YES 💞"

Take a look at her post:

Although there was no ring on her, netizens took to the comment section to wonder whether she is getting hitched to her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Some users however thought that this might be a marketing gimmick. There were also congratulatory comments on her post. Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Woah woah woah!!!" Actress Tannaz Irani wrote, “Whaaaa….. Congratulations😍😍😍😍" Shamita Shetty, too, left a congratulatory message on her post.

One of her followers wrote, “For second marriage with arjun kappoor ???" while another user added, “Looks like goddess is going to get married."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for some time now. They are pretty vocal about their relationship and do not shy away from social media PDA. The couple are also snapped together frequently and was recently on a London trip together. Prior to this, the actress was married to Arbaaz Khan and they are co-parents to their son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz married in December 1998. Their divorce came through in May 2017, after 18 years of marriage.

Recently, Malaika opened up about her bond with Arbaaz post their divorce and said that their bond has become better after their divorce. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz agreed with Malaika’s statement about their bond and said that they’ve grown to become more accepting of each other’s life choices.

