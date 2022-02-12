Malaika Arora’s ‘No Filter’ Look Will Inspire You To Go Natural With Your Skin

Style diva Malaika Arora manages to make heads turn, no matter whether she is in casuals or full glam. She always has an upper hand when it comes to dressing up. Whether she is heading to the gym, taking her dog out for a walk, or attending a B-town party, she looks top-notch, and fortunate fans get glimpses of her sizzling looks through her Instagram feed. Her pictures make it very hard not to fall in love with her beauty.

Today, the diva posted a series of no filter pictures of herself on Instagram where she enjoys more than 14.6 million followers. Now, the latest no-makeup look of Malaika is not only making fans go crazy, but many celebrities have also lauded her for the simple look.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “No filter." In the picture, which has garnered more than 1.8 lakh likes, Malaika can be seen wearing a white floral print short dress and she opted for an open messy hair look. The diva can be seen posing for the camera in a close-up photo, giving us some serious skincare goals.

As soon as she posted the picture, several fans and celebrities flooded the comment section, complementing Malaika for her elegant look and beauty. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was among the first celebrities to complement her dear friend Malaika.

Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “You look the best like this," Amrita Arora also acknowledged her sister’s lovely picture and dropped a fire emoticon in the comments. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented, “Beautiful Malaika." Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped a fire emoticon.

Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and she posts her workout videos on social media regularly. She is also considered one of the best dancers in the film industry, and is well known for some blockbuster item songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and Munni Badnaam Hui.

