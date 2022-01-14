Malaika Arora's Powerful Note on 'Finding Love in 40s' After Arjun Kapoor Denies Breakup Rumours

It is said that love knows no boundaries and surpasses obstructions like age, gender, caste, and race. A thought aligned with such a mentality and shattering the boundaries built by age was shared by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most popular couples in B-Town. The two actors have been a couple for four years now. Malika, who is currently 48, and Arjun, 36, shared the same post that talked about normalising finding love at 40.

It read, “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your 40s. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30s. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does."

Advertisement

The couple has been shattering stereotypes ever since they got together four years ago. Arjun recently spoke to Masala.com and shut all the trolls hitting at the 12-year age gap between the couple. The actor said that they do not even look at 90 percent of the comments and that the trolling is all fake. “Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative," he said. He added that as long as his work is being given recognition, “the rest is all just a lot of noise."

Recently, the rumour mill had it that the couple called it quits after being together for four years. However, Arjun decided to clear the air by sharing a picture with Malaika. Sharing a mirror selfie with his ‘gal,’ Arjun, in the caption, wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love you all."

Advertisement

Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain 2, which is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.