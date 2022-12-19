Malaika Arora's Sis Amrita Shares Malla 'Threw Me Under The Bus' During Standup Act, Says 'It Was A Bit...'

Malaika Arora’s Kardashian-style reality show - Moving In With Malaika’s latest episode aired a few moments ago and it was all things fun! With Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan joining the diva and her mom for a homecoming lunch - it was intriguing to see the family bond over the meal. But, it was not just the lunch that caught our attention, we saw Amrita Arora taking an inprompto entry in Malla’s house making the family time merrier, however things turned upside down when Amrita Arora gave Malaika an honest feedback on her standup comedy act.

Soon after Amrita joined the family dinner at the dining table, we saw Amrita bonding with Arhaan, Malla and mom Joyce. Malaika seem surprised and even told Amrita that she always has excuses so she didn’t invite her sis, but she was happy to welcome her. Later, we see Malaika discuss plans for Christmas to which Amrita says she is leaving for holidays to Goa. Everyone disapproved saying it is a family ritual to celebrate holidays together. In her defence, Malaika says she asked Joyce and she didn’t have any plans at that point. Later, her mom says we can always plan something whenever.

Next, we se Amrita says that she didn’t like the way Malaika threw her under the bus by making comments on her wearing big size clothes. indirectly pointing on ‘not doing anything.’ She said, “You could have called me up and asked me if I’m ok. You cannot throw someone under the bus, saying it was because of standup.

Later on we see Amrita leaving the dinner table, after she says, “I can make you count 5 incidences where you threw me under the bus."

We see Amrita expressing her disapproval on Malaika using her example for fun during her standup act. Next she says, “You should have called and asked me before, and would have taken my approval on call."

In her defence, Malaika says “It was a standup act. And the other day you were all okay and saying fab fab fab!"

To which Amrita says, “I wanted you to live in the moment, and now that we are meeting over lunch after the standup act. I thought that I should point this out. It was fabulous but, I think it was bit too much." She stands up from her chair and sits in the hall, where Arhaan joins her too.

Next, we see Malaika saying, “She is very very temperamental. One moment she is happy and then she snaps out." Malla’s mum tells her “I knew she won’t like it."

Later, we see Malaika going to the drawing room and apologising and they hug it out.

The episode ends with Arhaan taking a leave after his homecoming lunch with the family.

