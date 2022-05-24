Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Khan Poses With Mom for Paparazzi, Adorably Plays With Dog in Viral Video

Model and television personality Malaika Arora was spotted with her son Arhaan Khan on Monday night. The mother-son duo were pictured by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The 48-year-old embraced summer fashion as she wore a light cotton shirt and shorts co-ord set along with a baseball cap. A video shared on Instagram, shows Arhaan playing with his pet dog Rocky. Son of Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika, Arhaan is currently studying in the United States and is visiting his parents in Mumbai.

The 19-year-old was seen in a black T-shirt and a pair of shorts which he wore along with a pair of white sneakers and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Malaika wore a white and blue striped cotton shirt with a pair of matching shorts. The entrepreneur wore a pair of brown heel sandals and carried an off-white shoulder bag. Malaika radiated a glowing look and wore a mauve lip colour as she posed with Arhaan.

Malaika’s latest Instagram posts give us a glimpse into the family vacation she enjoyed recently. The reality show judge went on a yoga retreat in the Himalayas along with her sister Amrita Arora, and their parents. An Instagram Reel shared by Malaika gave us a sneak peek into the fun and rejuvenating summer holidays she spent with her family. The Reel features shots of calming Himalayan scenery, some diverse flora and fauna, including a peacock roaming around the forest. The mini travel vlog shared by Malaika also had a shot of a fulfilling vegetarian thali and the various yoga asanas she practised.

Dressed in neon green shorts and a sports bra, Maliaka was seen taking a swim in the turquoise blue pool. Sharing the Reel on the social media platform, Malaika wrote in the caption, “We have spent the last few days amidst nature in this beautiful property and my heart could not have been more grateful. The people, the place, the food, the curated wellness experiences, the yoga sessions, everything was nothing short of magical.”

Maliaka recently graced the cover of Grazia Magazine as well.

