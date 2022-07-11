Malaika Arora's Sunday Madness Featuring Her 'Gurl Gang' is All Things Fun, Watch

Malaika Arora always manages to take some time off for her friends and family members amid her hectic work schedule. This weekend, Malaika spend some fun-filled time with her girl gang. She is one star who knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Following the trajectory, Malaika Arora did not shy away from giving her fans a sneak peek of her Sunday filled with madness. Malaika, who is known for her peculiar sartorial taste can slip into any silhouette by giving the fashion police a perfect red carpet moment anytime and anywhere she goes.

On Sunday, she was seen doing the same as she chose a stunning camisole for the casual occasion. The diva shared a hilarious reel video featuring three of her close friends and captioned it: “Sunday madness with my gurls.” Going by the clip, it seems that Malaika had a gala time this weekend. Watch the video below:

For those unaware, Malaika Arora is currently recovering from a car accident that took place at the Khalapur Toll Naka months ago. Previously, while recalling the tragic incident, Malaika told Mid-Day, that she is trying to heal ‘mentally’.

If the report is to be believed, Malaika remembers her accident, whenever she watches a similar scene in a movie. She hoped to eventually find a way to get past the traumatic event in her mind stating that it still sends shivers down her spine.

On the work front, Malaika Arora makes headlines for her stint in a slew of reality television shows including Supermodel of the Year, India’s Best Dance, and many more. Besides this, she is an ardent fitness enthusiast. Malaika Arora often takes to social media to urge her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle with her workout and yoga-related posts.

Malaika Arora was last seen on the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer. Apart from her, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor were also part of the show with Maniesh Paul being the host.

