Malaika Arora's Video With Sister Amrita Applauded and Trolled in Equal Measure

Malaika Arora is often in the limelight for her fashion sense and fitness. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on her social media. She has 15 million followers on her Instagram handle, and they often extend support to the actor’s style and works.

Recently, a video of Malaika was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the video, Malaika is seen going for dinner with her sister Amrita Arora. The sister duo looked stunning. She was wearing a white halter neck crop top paired with denim and a shoulder bag. She was also wearing a cap and high heels.

Advertisement

This video is going viral on social media. Malaika’s fitness and looks have blown people’s minds. The video has received more than 6000 likes and 141k views in just 3 hours of being posted. At the same time, some netizens weren’t amused and they started trolling the actor.

One of the users wrote, “She acts like a teenager, while she is an old lady." Another user wrote, “She is looking good and her dress is also good". One more user said, “Wow, she looks even fitter". Many fans have also dropped heart emojis in the comment section of this video.

This isn’t the first time Malaika has been trolled. A few days ago, she was captured while going to her Yoga session, and later, she was walking while posing for the paps.

Users commented harshly on this video as well. One of the users said, “Has something happened to her? why is she walking like this?" Another user referred to her walk as Donald Duck.

Advertisement

Besides, when it comes to dancing, the Bollywood diva surely knows how to slay it with her moves. After all, the dancing sensation has given us innumerable blockbuster item songs, listening to which we can’t help but shake a leg. From Munni Badnam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, her item numbers are party anthems.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.