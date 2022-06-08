Malala Yousafzai Gives a Shout Out to Ms Marvel for Reflecting 'The Lives of a Pakistani Immigrant Family'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai took to her social media handle to give a shoutout to Marvel’s upcoming series Ms Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, for reflecting the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family. The mini-series sees MCU’s first Muslim superhero headlining their own show, and revolves around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager in New Jersey. In her note, Malala, a Pakistani activist, wrote, “It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phases as me."

The note continued, “What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel."

Ms Marvel predominantly features an Asian cast. Besides Iman, it stars Mohan Kapur, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will also be making their MCU debuts with the mini-series.

Fawad had previously confirmed he is in the series. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad confirmed, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves)."

Ms Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

