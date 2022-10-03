Malavika Avinash Reenacts Babruvahana's Unforgettable Dialogues at Jodi No. 1 Finale

Couple-based reality show Titled Jodi No. 1 judged by actress Malavika Avinash is about to conclude its journey. The show premiered in June this year and aired its semi-finale episode on Sunday. In the episode, Malavika reenacted dialogues from the movie Babruvahana, which earned Dr Raj the title of “Nata sarvabhouma".

Dialogues and lyrics for Babruvaha were penned by Hunasooru Krishna Murthy and are still remembered by many. They set a benchmark for a theatre audition.

The Dr. Rajkumar-starrer has completed 45 years since its release on February 16, 1977. The actor has given many excellent films as a gift to Kannada cinema. Rajkumar entertained the audience with his melodious performance and is still immortalised in the minds of the people. Dr. Rajkumar was seen in a double role in Babruvahana. Arjuna and his son Babruvahana excelled in their roles.

Earlier, Telugu actor Jr NTR was considered to play the role of Lord Krishna in Babruvaha, which was dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. Later, Ramakrishna was finally selected for the role.

The Kannada TV show is said to be inspired by the popular Hindi reality show Smart Jodi. The competitive reality show is all about testing the chemistry between couples, which features celebs along with their real-life partners as the contestants. In the show, the couples are given a series of tasks and challenges where they compete to outshine others to win.

