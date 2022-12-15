Malavika Mohanan And Mathew Thomas To Team Up For Alvin Henry-Directorial Christy

The upcoming Malayalam film Christy’s first look and title have now been released. Directed by debutant Alvin Henry, the film features Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. The title and the first look of the film were announced via the official pages of Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Jayasuriya, Tovino Thomas, Joy Mathew, Nivin Pauly, Sunny Wayne, Unni Mukundan, Basil Joseph and Anthony Pepe. Renowned writers Benyamin and GR Indugopan penned the screenplay of this Alvin-directorial film.

Based on true events, the film is produced by Sajay Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan, under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas. This film marks the first collaboration between the popular actors Malavika and Mathew. Christy also stars Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani and Vineeth Viswam, Jaya S Kurup, Veena Nair, Sminu Sijo and Manju Patros.

Christy, which is categorised as a romantic feel-good movie, is set in the backdrop of the Poowar coastal region located in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, and the Maldives.

With the cinematography handled by Anend C Chandran, the music of the film is scored by Govind Vasantha. The lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Anwar Ali. The other technical crew of the film also includes Sujith Raghav, Sinnett Xavier, Deepak Parameswaran and Amend C Chandran.

Malavika made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She was praised for her role in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds. Besides this, the actress has acted in several films including Yudhra, Kathal Ithu Kathal, Master, Marran and Petta. She has made her presence known in Bollywood as well as in South films.

Mathew, who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry, rose to fame with his 2019 film Thanner Mathan Dinangal. He made his debut with the 2019 film Kumbalangi Nights. Some of his movies include Vishudha Mejo, Prakasham Parakkatte, Jo & Jo and Operation Java.

