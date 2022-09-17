Malavika Mohanan Basks In Monsoon Bliss In A Floral Corset Top

When it comes to style, actress Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress the fashion police. The Malayalam beauty leaves no opportunity to shell out major fashion goals for fans on social media with her striking ensembles. Be it traditional wear or western outfits, Malavika aces them all seamlessly. The Master star is always in the limelight either for her style statements or her acting prowess.

Malavika Mohanan became the talk of the tinsel town, yet again, after she gave fans a sneak peek into one of her photoshoots on Instagram. She can be seen basking in the monsoon bliss in her pictures. The 29-year-old actress captioned her post with just two white hearts and a wave emoji.

Check out Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram post below:

Paving her way into netizens’ hearts, Malavika was a sight to behold clad in a vivid, floral-printed corset top. She let her brunette tresses open as she struck an effortless pose for the lens. The actress looked like a million bucks as she sported a no-makeup makeup look. Gazing at a distance, Malavika flashed a soft smile against a blurred background in the pictures, which have taken the internet by storm.

Soon after she shared the pictures, netizens lavished her with praise. While one Instagram user commented, “Love this," another wrote, “Just the perfect vibe for a Monsoon in Mumbai." Hundreds of others were all hearts in the comments.

From Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram posts, it is quite evident that she is an avid social media user. The Beyond the Clouds actress often shares her whereabouts with her fans through social media. Along with flaunting her sartorial choices, Malvika also posts glimpses of her workout routines to motivate her admirers to adopt a fit lifestyle.

On the film front, Malavika will next be seen in the upcoming action flick Hero. She is cast opposite Liger fame Vijay Deverakonda in this film. Hero is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year. Besides Hero, the talented actress will also be a part of the Sidhhant Chaturvedi-starrer Yudhra. The Hindi film is touted to be an action entertainer as well.

