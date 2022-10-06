Malavika Mohanan Exudes Elegance in Mustard-Orange Saree This Dussehra

Malavika Mohanan is a true blue fashion icon who leaves no opportunities to shell out major fashion goals for her fans with her sartorial choices. Be it traditional wear or western outfits, the Maaran star manages to ace them all in style. Recently, Malavika left fans in a frenzy after she dropped a slew of images in an ethereal saree on Instagram. Wishing everyone a “Happy Dussera," the 29-year-old actress treated fans with pictures of her latest photoshoot in a mustard-orange saree with a velvet pallu.

Check out Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram post below:

In the pictures, Malavika weaved six yards of grace in the custom saree by Punit Balana. She clubbed her saree with an exquisitely hand-embroidered blouse, having an intricate boho design.

Striking several candid poses for the lens, the actress can be seen basking in the weekend bliss in her photos. She accessorized her traditional look with a pair of stone-encrusted jhumkas and golden bangles. Malavika Mohanan complemented her outfit with subtle, dewy makeup, keeping her tresses open and rounded it off with her captivating smile.

Fans were quick to shower Malavika Mohanan with heaps of compliments. “You look so beautiful in a saree" gushed one user. Another commented, “Looking gorgeous."

This is not the first time that Malavika Mohanan has left fans floored with her elegant saree look. Take a look at some of her other saree looks here:

Besides being a fashion fanatic, Malavika Mohanan is also a travel buff and fitness freak, as is evident from her Instagram feed. Her last film was the Tamil flick Maaran with Dhanush.

She will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled Malayalam movie, helmed by Alwin Henry. Malavika has been paired opposite debutant Mathew Thomas in the upcoming film. As per reports, the shooting of the untitled film has already begun. Malavika also has the Hindi film Yudhra in her kitty.

