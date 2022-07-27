Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Curves in an Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Actress Malavika Mohanan is a prominent face in Malayalam and Tamil films. She is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her photoshoots. The actress recently shared a few pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot in which she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a full sleeve off-shoulder bodycon dress.

Malavika matched her outfit with a pair of transparent nude heels. She opted for nude makeup and kept her wavy traces open, which gave her a stunning look.

Fans could not stop reacting to the stunning look of the actress and complimented her with fire and heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, “Fire in white." Another one commented, “You look fantastic!".

Earlier also Malavika set the internet on fire with her hotness in black fitted leather pants and a furry top, paired with black boots. The actress chose strong makeup that included kohl-rimmed eyes, contour and nude lips. The photo went viral with nearly 2.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

The actress made her debut in 2013 with the Malayalam movie Pattam Pole. She also gained praise for her role in Majid Majaidi’s Hindi film Beyond The Cloud in 2017. Her other popular films include The Great Father, Petra, Maaran and Master among others. Malavika also appeared in the web series Masaba Masaba.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi language action movie Yudhra. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and is bankrolled jointly by Sachin Agarwal, Farhan Akhtar, Kassi Jagmagia, Rengarajan Jaiprakash, Saurabh Khandelwal and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Raj Arjun and Shireesh Sharma.

