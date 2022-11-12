Malavika Mohanan Oozes Oomph In This White Body Hugging Dress

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Apart from acting, the diva is also known for her amazing sartorial choices. She knows how to make heads turn with her outstanding outfits and fashion sense. Now, once again, Malavika has surprised her fans and set the internet on fire with photos from her latest photoshoot.

Malavika is seen in an exquisite white full-sleeve body-hugging dress in the photos. The sleek outfit perfectly suits her. The actress picked a pair of statement glittery earrings to amp up her stylish and understated look. For makeup, she went for brown eyes and lipstick and kept her hair open. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels.

The actress captioned, “Been a while. Hi." Malavika‘s latest post is an absolute sight to behold. Her photos are currently going viral and fans are showering heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Malavika was last seen in the Tamil action thriller Maaran alongside Dhanush. The movie was directed by Karthick Naren and bankrolled by T.G. Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Next, she will be seen in the upcoming Indian period drama film, Thangalaan. The movie is directed by Pa Ranjith, and features Vikram, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan Anbudurai in the pivotal role.

Apart from this, Malavika also has the Hindi film Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

