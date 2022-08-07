Malavika Mohanan Rings In Birthday With Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Vijay Sethupathi; See Pics

Malavika Mohanan, who recently turned a year older, celebrated her birthday with her gang including Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Vijay Sethupathi, and Anurag Kashyap. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the celebrations.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “It was a happy birthday. Only love to everyone who made it so special and made me feel so loved."

Malavika has come a long way in her career since making her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She made her Tamil debut in 2019 with Rajinikanth’s Petta.

In the last few years, Malavika has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers of the South film industry. Malavika Mohanan established herself in the film industry with her terrific performance in Vijay’s blockbuster film, Master. Malavika will now be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Hero which is scheduled to release later this year.

The actress also has Yudhra with Siddhanth Chaturvedi as the main protagonist. Bankrolled jointly under the banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the forthcoming movie is touted to be a thrilling action flick filled with power-packed stunts and combat sequences.

She was last seen in Maaran, which is a Tamil action-thriller. Directed by Karthick Naran, the movie also starred Dhanush and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Mathimaaaran, a journalist who doesn’t leave any stone unturned to expose a fraud politician. However, this honesty becomes a major threat to the safety of his family.

