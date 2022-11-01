Malavika Mohanan Sets Internet On Fire With Latest Pics in Metallic Silver Skirt

Tamil and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan knows how to turn heads with not just her acting but also her amazing fashion choices. The actress has once again surprised everyone and set the internet on fire with her most recent pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Malavika is seen in a metallic silver skirt with a thigh-high slit and pleat details. She paired it with a matching metallic crop top that had full sleeves, a front ruching detail, and a sweetheart neckline.

The Master actress chose minimal makeup, which included black sharp eyeliner, silver eyeshadow, and sparkly pink lip shade, she made sure to accent her appearance. She kept her hair open in soft waves and completed her look with a pair of silver earrings and rings. The actress looked like a complete stunner.

See the pics:

Sharing the photos, Malavika wrote, “Silver Sable but make it dainty. Happy Halloween everyone."

Seeing the post, her fans went crazy and showered her heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

Not only in a western outfit, but the actress also dazzled everyone in Indian attire. During Diwali, the actress shared some beautiful pictures with her family. She looked adorable in a red saree, which she paired with a golden sleeveless blouse. The actress chose nude makeup with red lip shade which has done absolute justice to her outfit. Sharing the pictures, Malavika wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

See the pictures:

On the work front, Malavika will next be seen in director Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming project Thangalaan. The film also features Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishna Anbudurai in the lead roles. Apart from this she also has the Hindi film Yudhra in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

