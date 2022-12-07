Malavika Mohanan Shares Glimpses Of Her Silambam Training For Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan

Actress Malavika Mohanan is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She made her acting debut with the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and etched a special place in the hearts of the audience. She then went on to star in several popular movies, including Beyond The Clouds, The Great Father, Petta, and Master, among others.

After Maaran, Malavika Mohanan is all set to share the screen space with Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu in director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Thangalaan. The actress is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated period drama. And, she recently gave fans a sneak peek into her Silambam training for the Tamil film.

On Monday, December 5, Malavika shared a video of herself practising the Indian martial art form on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen training for Silambam in a blue tank top, black shorts, and a pair of black sports shoes. Along with posting the video on Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote, “Taking baby steps into the magnificent world of ‘Silambam’. Thankyou Shankar Babu for making this journey so much fun and so interesting for me! Can’t wait to get deeper into this discipline and make it a large part of my life!"

Check out Malavika Mohanan’s Instagram post below:

For those unaware, Silambam is an ancient weapon-based martial art. It originated in Tamil Nadu and is one of the oldest martial art forms in the world. The term Silambam is derived from two words. While Silam stands for ‘mountain’, bam stands for ‘bamboo’, which is the main weapon used in this form of martial arts.

Meanwhile, Thangalaan marks Chiyaan Vikram’s 61st film. It is reportedly set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KFG). The movie is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green and Neelam Productions. The music for the movie is composed by GV Prakash Kumar while its cinematography and editing are handled by Kishore Kumar and RK Selva, respectively.

