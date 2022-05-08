Malavika Mohanan to Star With Prabhas in Maruthi's Supernatural Thriller Raja Deluxe: Report

After reports suggesting that actress Anushka Shetty and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada have been finalised as the leading lady of Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Deluxe, it is now been said that the female lead is finalised to be Malavika Mohanan. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the Baahubali actor’s next film will be with director Maruthi and it will be a supernatural action thriller. Now the publication has reported that Malavika has been cast opposite Prabhas.

Pinkvilla quoted its source as saying, “In the past, Malavika has hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film. The film in question is nothing but the one with Prabhas in the lead. She is extremely excited to commence work on this project.

However, there will be some delay in starting the shoot as Prabhas will be busy with his films Project K and Salaar. “Maruthi also needed more time for pre-production since the horror elements require ample visual effects. The team has now decided to start work on the film from the month of August," the publication further quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a lot of projects lined up. Apart from Salaar and Project K, he will also be seen in Adipurush and Spirit. Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin and Siddharth Anand’s upcoming films. Salaar and Adipurush will release next year.

Maruthi, on the other hand, is working on post-production of his action-comedy Pakka Commercial. The film will reportedly release in theatres on July 1 this year.

Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Maaran with Dhanush. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Yudhra.

