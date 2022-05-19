Malavika Mohanan Wishes to Work With This Actor in a Romantic Film, Fans Delighted

Actor Malavika Mohanan garnered praise after her impressive performance in the not so successful film Maaran. Now, with much delight to fans, Malavika has expressed her desire to do a romantic film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Malavika recently conducted an interactive session with fans on Twitter. She answered all the questions asked by fans. Malavika was asked by a user that after sharing screen space with big stars like Rajinikanth and Vijay, who is the next star she wishes to work with? Malavika replied that she wished to work with Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic or romantic comedy film. This tweet was retweeted 426 times.

Malavika’s fans were delighted after reading this. Many wrote that Vijay and Malavika would make one of the most adorable on-screen pairs.

Malavika also talked about other aspects of her life. The Hero actor was also asked what she would do if she weren’t an actor. Malavika replied that she would be a cinematographer.

Malavika was also asked to say a few words about Allu Arjun. Malavika wrote that he is a terrific actor and possesses great swag. Malavika wrote that she admired his acting in Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1.

Malavika ended the session on a happy note and wrote that she enjoyed interacting with everyone. The Master actor concluded, writing that she will conduct another interactive session soon.

Besides these sessions, fans eagerly wait for Malavika’s films. Talking about Malavika’s upcoming films, she is a part of the film Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar. Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan have contributed to the screenplay of Yudhra.

Farhan and Akshat Ghildial have penned dialogues for this film. Apart from Malavika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Raj Arjun and others are there in this film.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is expected to release this year. Yudhra is currently in the pre-production stage. Yudhra is said to be a romantic comedy filled with action sequences.

