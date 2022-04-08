Malavika Mohanan's Latest Pictures Will Give You Major Fitness Goals. Check Here

Malavika Mohanan needs no introduction. The actor often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans on social media. Malavika is a fitness enthusiast and she has an extremely fit body. Malavika recently shared a couple of pictures from her workout session on Instagram and they went viral within hours.

Every fitness enthusiast will relate to the photos shared by the actor. In the first picture, Malavika is seen doing a wheel pose and in the other two, she is seen lying down on her yoga mat. “The final stretch and then plonk wherever I am! #phew," Malavika Mohanan wrote while sharing the pictures.

Advertisement

Malavika made her acting debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She made her Tamil debut in 2019 with the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.

Malavika was endeared to her fans after she played the role of Charulatha in last year’s blockbuster Tamil action thriller Master starring Vijay. It became the highest-grossing film in her career.

Malavika is popular not only because of her extraordinary acting, but also her gorgeous looks and elegant fashion sense. The actor regularly inspires a new generation of fashion lovers. Malavika is often seen in one of a kind traditional dresses. She also has an uncanny ability to carry them with great charisma and grace.

Malavika Mohanan recently shared photos of herself in a beautiful saree. She was a sight to behold in a red floral cotton saree.

Born in Mumbai, Malavika is the daughter of K. U. Mohanan, who is a prominent cinematographer. He primarily works in Bollywood and Malayalam film industries.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.