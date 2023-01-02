Malavika Mohanan’s Old Photos Go Viral; Actress Welcomes New Year In The Himalayas

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who predominantly works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, needs no special introduction as her extensive body of work speaks for itself. Making her film debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole in 2013, she became a household name with films like Petta and Master, being paired opposite Rajinikanth and Vijay, respectively. She also won praise for her performance in the critically acclaimed film Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi.

Ever since it was announced that she is all set to make her Telugu film debut opposite Prabhas in the Raja Deluxe, helmed by Maruthi, Malavika Mohanan became a trending topic of discussion on social media. Now, some of her old photos recently went viral on social media. Malavika had posted a string of pictures flaunting elaborately designed outfits on Instagram a couple of months ago. And ever since the news of her Tollywood debut made headlines, her Telugu-speaking fans are trending her old photos on social media.

Check them out below:

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared glimpses of her new year’s eve on Instagram. Malavika Mohanan jetted off to the Himalayas, where she welcomed the new year among the snow-covered peaks. She rang in the new year by basking in the spectacular splendour of the mountains, and pictures of her holiday shelled out major vacay goals for fans.

Talking about Malavika Mohanan’s Telugu debut, she was earlier offered a role opposite Ravi Teja in what would have marked her debut film. However, she had turned down that role. In the upcoming film Raja Deluxe, she will reportedly be seen playing a psychiatrist.

