Malavika Mohanan’s Sassy Response To A Fan Leaves Internet Laughing Out Loud

Yudhra fame Malvika Mohanan is well known for keeping critics on their toes. Moreover, her fashion choices always make headlines. The diva is an avid user of social media and keeps her fans updated with pictures. But this time, her witty response to a fan comment has left netizens laughing out loud. The actress will feature in Christy with Mathew Thomas which is set for a February release. Sharing a poster from her project on Facebook she captions “Christy".

A person commented on the poster and wrote, “I Am Tensed Wondering How Mathew Will Handle It!’’ To which the Master actress responded, “He handled it well". Admirers of Malavika have now started roasting the person who wrote this comment. The person also clarified his distance and said “seeing the poster, it seemed like a love story between an older woman and a teenager, and hence I questioned how Mathew handled it.’’

The actress Malavika Mohanan is returning to Mollywood with the upcoming movie Christy. Details indicate that the film will be released in February this year. The movie’s lead character, Mathew Thomas, a young and gifted actor from Mollywood, shared the poster for Christy on his own Facebook page. According to the poster, Christy will be a love drama with feel-good themes.

As the screenplay for Christy was written by seasoned writers Benyamin and GR Indugopan, hence expectations are high. Malavika Mohanan wrote on Instagram that she was delighted when director Alvin Henry told her the movie’s plot during the pandemic.

Alvin Henry, the film’s director, also wrote the script for Christy, which will be financed by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheeshan and features music by Govind Vasantha. The film’s cinematographer is Anend C Chandran.

