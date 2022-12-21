Malayalam Actor-Comedian Ullas Pandalam’s Wife Found Dead At Their Residence

In a shocking incident, actor-comedian Ullas Pandalam’s wife has been found dead at their residence in Pathanamthitta. Her body was found hanging on the open terrace of their house, following a police report filed by Ullas, claiming that his wife Asha had gone missing. Based on prima facie, it appears that she died by suicide. According to the police, Asha and the children were sleeping upstairs at night, and Ullas was at home when the incident took place. Her body was discovered when police reached their residence after a missing report was filed by Ullas.

Ullas Pandalam shared that when he woke up and went to the first floor, he only found their two children upstairs and did not see his wife, following which he went to the police station to file a missing report. Although questions are being raised as to why the actor lodged a missing complaint instead of properly looking for his wife around the house, the police have said that they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Asha’s father Sivanandan has asserted that he does not suspect any foul play in the death of his daughter. According to him, his daughter and son-in-law were on good terms and no skirmishes existed between the couple. He also speculated that Asha probably killed herself due to mental health issues and maintained that his family has no allegations against Ullas.

Ullas Pandalam rose to fame with his performances as a mimicry artist in various comedy shows and soon went on to act in films, too. He made his film debut alongside Mammootty in Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus.

